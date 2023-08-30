Fulham 'attitude' praised - but is quality squad depth a concern?

Fulham's "attitude" and "togetherness" will see them well clear of relegation trouble this season, says Ray Houghton, although new additions to help the team be "more creative" will be welcomed before Friday's transfer deadline.

Marco Silva's side have taken four points from their first three Premier League matches and knocked Tottenham out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, former Fulham midfielder Houghton said: "It's been a tough start to the season. They went to Everton and got a win, lost to Brentford and then got the draw against Arsenal. It's not been a bad start.

"One of the problems they might have is strength in depth, that quality. They had a few players that had to come off, which will be a slight concern for Marco Silva.

"I really like their attitude, that's one of the aspects why they might have a good season. I think they'll be well clear of the relegation zone because there's an attitude, a togetherness and a commitment about them. That was shown against Arsenal on Saturday and even more so against Tottenham.

"They've got some top-quality players in certain positions and I'm sure the manager will be delighted with what he's seen. He'd just like one or two more additions before that window closes just to help them out when it comes to scoring goals and being a bit more creative."

