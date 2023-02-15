Former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton says owners Fenway Sports Group will make sure they pass the club onto the right person "when the right time comes to sell".

In November, current chairman Tom Werner confirmed they were exploring the possibility of a sale but Sir Martin believes that it was an opportunity to "test the water".

"If a bidder was out there prepared to pay a big price then they would sell because why wouldn't you with a big offer?" he told BBC Radio Merseyside. "If someone wanted to come in alongside, they would also have been interested.

"Now, they think it's quite likely neither will happen so they will carry on quite happily."

