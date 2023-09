Hearts have lost defender Alex Cochrane (ankle) for at least six weeks. Barrie McKay (knee) and Odel Offiah (illness) remain out along with long-term absentees Craig Halkett (knee) and Craig Gordon (broken leg) but Stephen Kingsley, Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof are fit again.

Aberdeen will be without Shayden Morris for 10 weeks with a hamstring injury, while Rhys Williams has suffered another injury setback after rolling his ankle.

Danish defender Stefan Gartenmann could be in the squad for the first time after joining on loan from FC Midtjylland.