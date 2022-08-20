Analysis: St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Manager Jim Goodwin said during the week the defeat by Motherwell was a reality check. A game away to St Johnstone, who got the better of Aberdeen twice last season and with the sides not having been separated by more than one goal since 2018, was the type of match which would test their response.

At McDiarmid Park the new recruits looked more robust and athletic than the side who were often overpowered regularly last season, with Ross McCrorie also industrious in midfield once again.

Leighton Clarkson also showed how valuable he is with his technical quality.

However, they still need to be more clinical in front of goal and show they can put a run of results together.