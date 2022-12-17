Australia centre-half Kye Rowles, who signed in the summer from Central Coast Mariners, has told Heart of Midlothian that he wants to stay at Tynecastle Park despite interest in the 24-year-old following his performances at the World Cup finals. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay has confirmed the Scottish Premiership club's interest in signing Scotland utility man Callum Paterson either permanently or on loan during January, but he says the 28-year-old's future depends on whether Sheffield Wednesday decided they want to keep him until his contract expires in the summer. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Read Saturday's Scottish Gossip in full here.