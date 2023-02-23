Your Manchester United cult heroes

Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and John O'Shea got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Rob: Denis Irwin - super reliable in defence, led the new era of attacking full-backs. Also a free-kick specialist and penalty taker.

Kathleen: I believe that Tony Dunne was a brilliant servant to the club over his time as a player and well deserves ultimate cult-hero status.

Rob: Man Utd were at their best when Eric Cantona was in the team, the younger players learned from him and the older players respected him. He brought the whole team together. Not many games were lost when he was in the team. True cult hero.

Steven: My cult hero has to be Diego Forlan. I have a t-shirt with 'I saw Forlan score' on it and boy they were stunning goals. Committed, talented, underrated. A true Red who went on to prove how prolific he could be. Plus he beat Liverpool all by himself, thank you for the memories Diego!

David: Cult hero is always going to be Bobby Charlton. Munich survivor, World Cup winner and Busby Babe. The scorer of a goal in the first European Cup final victory.