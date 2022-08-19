Premiership player to watch: Andrew Considine

A bona fide Aberdeen legend is out to haunt the Pittodrie club on Saturday. Andrew Considine served the Dons for distinction for 19 years, winning the League Cup, Scotland recognition and the hearts of a fanbase who elevated him to hero status.

All good things must come to an end, but Considine's summer exit was particularly messy. Amid claim and counter-claim, the defender was cut loose as new manager Jim Goodwin began to clear the decks for his Reds revolution.

Considine admitted the departure left him in "mourning", while Goodwin said Aberdeen were "thrown under the bus" by the leaking of their contract offer.

Don't expect a warm embrace when the pair came face to face at McDiarmid Park where Considine would love to mark his first game against the Dons by putting one over the Irishman.

Considine, 35, is now a fixture in the St Johnstone defence and will struggle to find familiar faces in the Aberdeen line-up following a summer of flux.

Both sides are seeking momentum having taken three points from nine on offer, while Aberdeen's away record is in dire need of improvement. The Pittodrie club have one league win in their last 19 road trips. The bad news for Saints fans is that victory came in Perth.