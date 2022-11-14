A﻿rsenal extended their lead at the top of the league to five points with a win at Wolves and two players grabbed Garth Crooks' attention to make his team of the week.

G﻿abriel

Last week it was William Saliba who received the plaudits for an excellent performance against Chelsea. However, against Wolves, the Frenchman looked a little vulnerable and needed Gabriel to get him out of one or two rather tricky situations.

It's always a good sign that, when one player is having a difficult time, his partner can raise his game and fill the void. Quite apart from Gabriel's performance, Arsenal's defensive line-up is the real strength behind their success.

M﻿artin Odegaard

The more I see this player the more I like him. Cool under pressure, never over-celebrates and, dare I say it, brings a touch of elegance to an Arsenal side that is showing more class than I'm used to seeing from the Gunners.

It would seem goals, clean sheets and a touch of sophistication in midfield from Martin Odegaard are combining to keep Arsenal top of the table.

