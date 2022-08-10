Matthew Raisbeck, Newcastle United commentator for BBC Radio Newcastle

With Jonjo Shelvey likely to be unavailable for a few months because of a hamstring injury, do Newcastle need to sign another central midfielder to play alongside Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes?

Former Magpies defender John Anderson gave his verdict on BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport programme.

He told me: "I think they have enough players there to cover.

"The Elliot Anderson situation is interesting because I think they were waiting to see what the extent of Shelvey's injury was. Now that it looks like it's not going to be a short-term injury, I think that stops Anderson going on loan, and he'll stay.

"I thought Joe Willock did well at the weekend - his energy levels were good and he got into good areas against Nottingham Forest. Sean Longstaff is there, and now young Anderson comes into the equation, too.

"But, you also wonder where this puts Matty Longstaff. I imagine they were thinking of loaning him out again, but they may decide to keep him around."