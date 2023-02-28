Former players weigh in on Rangers loss - gossip

Ex-Celtic defender Mark Wilson believes Rangers played into his former club's hands at Hampden by starting John Lundstram and Malik Tillman, who had been struggling for fitness. (Express), external

Former Rangers attacker Brian Laudrup feels the Ibrox side should have started Nicolas Raskin at the national stadium. (Record), external

Ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson agrees and believes Ibrox manager Michael Beale will regret not starting Raskin. (Sun), external

Ferguson says Rangers "simply cannot roll over now and allow their rivals to stroll to another treble". (Record), external