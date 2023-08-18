Can capital clubs avoid Euro hangover?

Hearts and Hibernian turned in impressive displays on Thursday to book their places in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League.

The Edinburgh sides are at home to Championship opposition in the Viaplay Cup on Sunday, with Partick Thistle visiting Tynecastle and Raith Rovers going to Easter Road.

Hibs have the smaller squad and a tighter turnaround now that their hotly-anticipated meeting with Aston Villa has been brought forward.

Rovers are unbeaten this season and there are a few ex-Hibees at Stark's Park, including gaffer Ian Murray.

Lee Johnson has already seen his team fall to back-to-back league losses, so does he risk making significant changes for a competition they should be considered contenders for to keep key players fresh for a formidable challenge next week?

The strength of Hearts' bench against Rosenborg suggests Steven Naismith is not facing quite the same dilemma.

