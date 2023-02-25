Kieran Trippier wants to "put a smile" on every Newcastle United fan's face on Sunday when they face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final, the Magpies' first Wembley showpiece since 1999.

And the England right-back, who joined Newcastle in January 2022, said having local players in the squad helps motivate the others to win the final.

He said: "The Geordie boys here, like Burny [Dan Burn] and Longy [Sean Longstaff], say it would be like another lockdown to win the trophy.

"It’s good to have players like them in the squad, because they can relate to us what it would mean.

"You’re in a final, you’ve earned the right to be there and that’s the motivation in itself - to win a cup.

"Taking my kids to school, the headmaster is coming out and saying thank you. They’re so passionate and thankful. As players that’s all we do: try to put a smile on everyone’s face who supports us."

It will be a third major final of Trippier's career, though he has lost his first two - the 2019 Champions League final and the European Championship final in 2021.

"From my experience, you can’t overthink it because you’re in a final and think you can’t change things," he added.

"You have to do what’s got you to this position, which is hard work and listening to the manager."

Follow all the build-up and action from Wembley on Sunday when BBC Radio Newcastle will be on air from 12:00 GMT from Wembley Way. They’ll move inside the stadium at 14:30 and former players John Anderson and Steve Howey will be on site to give their views on a landmark day.