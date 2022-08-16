'Genius' De Bruyne makes Garth's team of the week

Every week Garth Crooks picks his team of the week and after Manchester City's 4-0 thumping over Bournemouth, Kevin de Bruyne features.

Kevin de Bruyne

For his goal De Bruyne shifted Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly comprehensively to his left, precisely where the defender didn't want to go, leaving the Belgium superstar with enough room to finish with class and precision.

I haven't seen a shimmy as good as that since George Best sent West Ham's John McDowell three different ways in one move.

What De Bruyne has in common with Best is that he is as comfortable with the ball on his right or left side, it doesn't really matter to him. That's what you get with genius.

