Chelsea are set to make an improved offer of £45m for Everton winger Anthony Gordon, after seeing their first bid of £40m rejected. (Times - subscription required, external)

Blues are also close to winning the race to sign Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei. (Guardian), external

Marcos Alonso has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, and the La Liga side are set to pay £6m for the defender. (Bild via Sun), external

Meanwhile, West Ham have approached Chelsea to sign Italian left back Emerson Palmieri. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Manchester United are also ready to battle Blues for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun), external

