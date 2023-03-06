Results more important than performances - Goodwin

Despite suffering defeat in his first game as Dundee United manager, Jim Goodwin has taken encouragement from the loss against his ex-club Aberdeen.

But the United boss acknowledges "results are probably more important performances" as his side, who are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, prepare for a trip to Livingston on Wednesday.

"I think if we can continue in that vein going forward throughout the next 11 games, we give ourselves a brilliant chance of survival," Goodwin said.

"We're not going to get too many pats on the back for playing well and losing games. The big thing for me is we are not massively adrift at the bottom.

"We have a run of games coming up now we believe we are capable of picking up serious points in."