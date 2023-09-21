Aston Villa supporters are arriving in Warsaw ready for their club's first European game since the 2010-11 season.

Villa won their first and only European trophy back in 1982 after defeating Bayern Munich 1-0 in Rotterdam to secure the then-named European Cup.

Since then they have suffered two relegations, 13 years without European football, and 26 years without a trophy, but supporters are looking forward to seeing what Unai Emery's team can do in the Europa Conference League.

A handful of local Warsaw residents and fellow Villans are also looking forward to watching Villa play in Poland.

"My mate Gav and I have been part of the Claret and Blue army in Warsaw since the mid-1990s," says Jo Harper.

"We've waited a long time for Villa to be back in Europe, so when we heard they would be visiting our adopted city first up in the Europa Conference League group stage, we were, well, Holte Enders in the sky.

"It was Gav who taught me the words to the Villa classic: 'Allez, allez, allez... we've even conquered Europe... in 1982.'

"Now Villa are back and coming to Poland - but Gav, a 53-year old sociologist at Kozminski University, can't be there."

Gav added: "I've lived in Warsaw for 30 years and I will be in Athens when the game is on - typical Villa."

