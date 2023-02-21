Fan ownership brings 'restrictions' at Motherwell, says Alexander

Former Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has been reflecting on his time at Fir Park, saying that fan ownership means that more boxes must be ticked to succeed at the club.

The 51-year-old became the first managerial casualty of the season back in July, when the Steelmen suffered a shock European defeat by Irish side Sligo Rovers.

"There was a lot of anger and frustration [after the Sligo defeat]. I spoke to the chairman and we decided it was the best time for me to go," Alexander told Sky Sports.

"That 18-month period, it was only Celtic and Rangers that won more points than us. We had some really good times.

"It was difficult [last summer]. We’d only brought three players in because of the budget constraints. We’d invested in a brand new pitch for the long-term future of the club.

"That’s the issue you’ll always have at Motherwell. The previous manager had it, the next manager will have it. It’s not just winning games – you have to tick a lot of other boxes.

"The club, since it’s been fan-owned, it has those restrictions."