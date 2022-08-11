Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Everton’s season started with defeat at home to Chelsea, but recent days have brought some long overdue signs of optimism at Goodison Park.

The 1-0 loss exposed Everton’s folly in not signing a striker to replace Richarlison, however the performance of Frank Lampard’s side showed flashes of promise and only Jorginho’s penalty separated the sides.

Everton’s recruitment has been the stuff of nightmares, but more recent arrivals have been welcomed by a fanbase in despair at the recent management of the club from the top.

James Tarkowski has quickly shown his leadership qualities while the surprise addition of Wolves captain Conor Coady adds more of those qualities, a commodity desperately lacking at Everton in recent years.

Dwight McNeil is also a player of promise while the move to beat West Ham United to Lille’s highly-rated 20-year-old midfield man Amadou Onana in a £33m deal showed both ambition and a willingness to target top young talent with resale value.

The proposed return of Idrissa Gueye from Paris St. Germain has also been welcomed. He was a hugely popular figure in his first spell, highly effective as a low-key but highly efficient defensive shield.

So far so good.

The elephant in Everton’s room is that lack of a striker, a problem exacerbated by Dominic Calvert-Lewin being sidelined for six weeks with a knee injury.

Everton and Lampard will surely be addressing this as a matter of urgency otherwise any rising promise and optimism could be fatally undermined and, of course, the mood will be judged by results, starting at Aston Villa on Saturday.

While it would be stretching reality to breaking point to suggest there is anything like a spring in the step of Everton fans, the mood is certainly a little more upbeat than it has been.