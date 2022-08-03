Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Last season - 8th

This season's prediction - 10th

Strange one this as I rate Brendan Rodgers highly and there is so much talent in his squad but just a sense that momentum has been lost. It has been a dormant transfer summer so far, with more talk of outgoings around the likes of James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Kasper Schmeichel than of incomings.

If they went, it would knock a large hole in the Leicester dressing room and leave serious gaps to fill.

Rodgers has reached a pivotal point in his reign after winning the FA Cup and twice missing out on Champions League football on the final day of the season.

The Foxes' manager wanted a "healthy shake-up" to rejuvenate his team and has so far been unable to do that. Crucial weeks ahead and if Rodgers succeeds this prediction of mid-table could yet be a pessimistic one.

Must get players in.

See Phil's full Premier League predictions here