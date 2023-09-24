Analysis: Liverpool 3-1 West Ham

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Liverpool have won as many as five of their opening six games of a Premier League season for just a third time, with all three coming under Jurgen Klopp.

They look, not back to their best, but a lot better than they did for the majority of last season.

Their 17-game unbeaten run in the league is a full 10 games longer than any other team's current run.

In the end they fully deserved this win.

Mohamed Salah's opener may have been against the run of play but once Darwin Nunez volleyed in from Alexis Mac Allister's ball over the top they never looked back and Diogo Jota made the points safe.

Another midweek game for them now, as they prepare to host Championship side Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.