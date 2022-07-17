McInnes hopes for injury respite

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is glad of a free midweek after seeing his injury issues mount in a 3-0 win at Montrose.

Goalkeeper Zach Hemming and centre-back Ash Taylor both went off injured in Saturday's League Cup tie.

McInnes has been without Chris Stokes, Blair Alston, Scott Robinson and Kyle Lafferty, while forward Fraser Murray was also missing at Links Park.

"We picked up another couple of knocks with Zach and big Ash," McInnes told Killie TV.

"In certain areas of the pitch we have actually got some decent options to cope with that, but in other areas of the pitch we still need strengthened.

"In hindsight, maybe we played one too many pre-season games. I'd like to get back to a full training week, to be honest. I think we need it.

"Hopefully we get one or two back for next week and hopefully the ones from the weekend aren't too serious and we will see if we can get one or two lads in this week to help us."