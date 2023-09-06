Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu is delighted to be surrounded by fellow Wales internationals at Elland Road. where he is feeling very much at home since his £7m move from Chelsea.

Winger Dan James, centre-back Joe Rodon and 17-year-old midfielder Charlie Crew are all working together at Thorp Arch under Whites manager Daniel Farke, as well as Wales boss Rob Page.

Ampadu, speaking about his new club before the international friendly against South Korea in Cardiff on Thursday (kick-off 19:45 BST), said: "I've integrated well. Everyone has welcomed me - fans, players. They've made it easy for me, and easy to play football.

"It's nice when you know a familiar face. It's easier to get along and obviously you learn how each other play. It's good to be around them.

"We know results-wise we can do better, but performance-wise - at the start of the season, with how things have gone so far - we can be pretty pleased with how we've been playing."

Ampadu, who is set to win his 45th cap and predicted to be a future Wales captain, understands what is at stake at United.

"We all know the surrounding feelings of what the objectives are for this year. We know what we have to do as a team, as a squad and as a club," added the 22-year-old.

"Obviously there's a lot of pressure to play at a massive club like Leeds, but it's a pressure we really try to enjoy and embrace."

In what has been a busy summer of incomings and outgoings at Elland Road, Ampadu believes team-mates like Tottenham loanee Rodon will benefit from putting roots down too.

"We both know how loans go. You do that to get game time," he said.

"He's settled in well. If you watch his performances, he's done well. It'll be good for him to settle down week in, week out. I don't need to tell you about Joe's qualities, everybody knows them already."

Ampadu is also impressed with Crew and understands what it is like to be a teenager involved with the Wales senior set-up.

"You can always feel a bit of pressure when you go up to train with the first team, but I think he showed that he enjoyed it and embraced it.

"You don't have to put any pressure on him. It's about him developing and getting used to being around a first team - whether it's here or at Leeds. I'm just really excited to see him embrace it."

James (abductor) will miss Wales' crucial European Championship qualifier against Latvia in Riga on Monday.

Listen to the full interview with Ampadu on BBC Sounds