Parker 'doesn't want to rush' Senesi

Scott Parker has confirmed new signing Marcos Senesi will be involved in some capacity against Manchester City, but said the Argentine won't be rushed.

The Cherries made defender Senesi their fifth summer signing, joining from Feyenoord on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

"I’m pleased we’ve managed to get Marcos in, a player we’ve had our eye on," said Parker.

"He’s a South American defender in the sense that he’s an aggressive, front-foot defender.

"He’s come off a bit of a slow week, in terms of last week, because of the transfer and this week we’ve progressed him slowly. We don’t want to rush him in but for sure, he’s going to be involved.

"It’s difficult when you come in from different countries, environments and cultures. I’m conscious of how players settle in, and sometimes it can be quite daunting.

“I think this is an easy environment to come into. It's a young and dynamic squad. Both boys [Senesi and Neto] have hit the ground running."