Gabriel Jesus scored a hat-trick as Arsenal wrapped up their pre-season campaign with an impressive 6-0 win over Sevilla.

The Brazilian scored two goals in three minutes in his first match at Emirates Stadium, before adding a third in the 76th minute.

Bukayo Saka scored a brace, with Eddie Nketiah adding a sixth in the 89th minute.

Mikel Arteta's side were led out by Martin Odegaard, who has been named as the Gunners' new captain.