Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has insisted striker Che Adams will not be leaving the club this summer.

The forward, who scored seven goals in 30 Premier League appearances last season, has been linked with a loan move to Everton

"Definitely nothing serious behind this rumour," Hasenhuttl said.

"We are not in the way where we want to loan players like him to anywhere."

Adams was an unused substitute in Southampton's 4-1 defeat at Tottenham last weekend.