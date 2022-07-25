Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says Joe Gomez might be "the best English centre-back around".

Gomez suffered a serious knee injury on England duty in November 2020 - just weeks after Van Dijk was also sidelined for several months - and fell behind Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order to partner the Dutchman after returning.

He featured only eight times in the Premier League last season, and just four of those were starts, but the 25-year-old signed a new long-term contract at Anfield this summer.

“We spoke about it before he signed the deal and I’m just very happy that he’s staying at the club, staying with me. Also, I’m happy for the club," Van Dijk told the club website., external

“He is, in my opinion, [one of], if not the best, English centre-back around.

"We’ve both been very unlucky with the injuries we had. Obviously, his time will come again and hopefully this season he can show that."

On the competition for the centre-back spots, Van Dijk added: "It’s quite special to have these boys around.

"Different qualities, each and every one of us, but we complement each other very well.

"Whoever is playing, we support each other in every single competition. That’s key to success, so hopefully we can keep that going."