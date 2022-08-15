Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Team news

Liverpool are without midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who injured his hamstring against Fulham last week and is likely to be out for a month.

Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain sidelined but Naby Keita has recovered from illness.

Crystal Palace will still be missing James McArthur and James Tomkins.

Manager Patrick Vieira has better news on Michael Olise, who has been training with the team and could be in the squad.

Would Naby Keita make your Liverpool XI?

If fit, is there a starting spot for Olise in your Eagles line-up?