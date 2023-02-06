We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

Here are some of your comments:

Manchester United fans

Tony: Disappointing to see how United caved after losing Casemiro. Seen them go down to 10 men in the past (well, in Fergie's days) and they were still resolute. Antony needs to step up big time, he is not making good decisions. He needs to assist Wan Bissaka with more runs down the wing and stop cutting inside every time. It’s becoming predictable.

Josh: United had to win and did. The circumstances could have been less difficult, but the victory illustrates the winning mentality being built.

Michael: If Casemiro was sent off for that then another two or three players should have been sent off as well. VAR is absolutely awful - Andy Carroll's season-ending tackle on Eriksen in the FA Cup was a lot worse and he didn't even see a yellow. Embarrasing.

Dan: A hard-fought win in a game we'd have lost in the past. But the referee was so inconsistent it nearly cost us. The games without Casimero will be difficult but you have to have faith with Ten Hag and this team.

Crystal Palace fans

Paul: Two new players signed this week yet Patrick Vieira decided to bring them on late in the game when they made a big difference. The thing is why didn't he start them or bring them on at half-time? Vieira's decisions puzzle me sometimes.

Gavin: Typical Palace starting in such a poor way. It always seems to happen to Palace! The sending off changed the match in that Palace quickly scored a good goal and suddenly belief flooded the team - but sadly we couldn't make advantage count.

Robert: As usual Palace don't start playing until they go behind. Could be a tough run-in to the end of season.

Michael: Week on week I'm becoming bored with "Palace played well and never got what they deserved". In my mind nothing could be so far from the truth and in reality Palace lack teeth. As for Casemiro's red card. he got what he deserved and to run from near the halfway line to get involved? The United boss is within his rights to fine him for unnecessary actions.