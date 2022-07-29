Ronaldo left out of United squad to face Atletico Madrid
- Published
Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the squad for Manchester United's friendly against Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Saturday.
New signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez are included for the first time.
United said "some of those absent from the squad will take part in Sunday's game against Rayo Vallecano, while others are ill or injured".
Cristiano Ronaldo isn't having the rumours about his future 🙅♂️— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 29, 2022
He replied to a social media account that suggested he was "adamant about leaving" Man Utd 👀#BBCFootball #MUFC pic.twitter.com/pWEHfE9vQE
