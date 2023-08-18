By Tom English, BBC Sport Scotland

Having spent three years with Castres and four years with Toulouse, there is not a lot of France that Richie Gray has not already discovered - but he has spoken about his delight in going back there for a World Cup he thought he would never make.

"No, is the honest answer," when the 6ft10in colossus at the heart of the Scotland pack is asked if he thought this opportunity would open up to him again.

Gray played in the 2011 and 2015 tournaments but was not available to play in Japan in 2019.

He went through a period of five seasons when he won only three caps, a period when he focused on playing for his club and spending time with his family.

"I didn't think I'd be back playing international rugby and certainly not at a World Cup," he adds.

"I'm very happy to have another crack at it whereas four years ago I probably thought the moment had passed."

Gray, a Test player for the British and Irish Lions a decade ago, will turn 34 later in August but despite his advancing years his form over the last couple of years has been terrific.

His lineout presence is utterly key to everything Scotland hope to achieve in France.

"We have the ability to beat the best sides, on our day," he says. "We know there's a bit to go, but there's enough there to show that we can challenge at this World Cup.

"Maybe the Scotland teams of the past we possibly couldn't say that. That's credit to what this squad has been building over the last few years."

Scotland play their first World Cup game against South Africa in Marseille.

They have have won only once against the Springboks in their last 15 meetings across two decades. That 2010 game, at Murrayfield, saw a 21-17 victory for the home team with all of Scotland points coming from the boot of Dan Parks.

Gray won his fifth cap that day and is the last member of that team left standing in the Test arena.