Tottenham have offered Bayern Munich the chance to sign defender Eric Dier. (Sky Sports Germany - in German), external

Spurs have also been in contact with Barcelona over the availability of Spain forward Ansu Fati, but face competition from Chelsea for the 20-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, Brentford have pulled out of the race to sign Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22, leaving Tottenham as the frontrunners to strike a deal with Nottingham Forest. (Mirror)

