'Correct' or 'awful' decision? Your views on Morelos omission

We asked for your thoughts on Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's decision to omit Alfredo Morelos from the squad for Wednesday's Champions League play-off second leg in Eindhoven.

Here are some comments:

Andy: When his head's in the right place, Morelos can be a real asset - linking play and scoring goals. But when his head's not right and he's not fit, he's a liability. Seems to be the latter at the moment. Correct decision to leave him out. Might have missed the boat for getting a decent fee for him now.

Graeme Goodman: Morelos has been an outstanding player for Rangers, but sadly the time has come for him to move on and allow others to take his place. He'll never be forgotten, but sadly Hibernian was his final fall from grace and this time there is no coming back from it.

Graeme: Awful decision by GvB - dropping a goalscorer in a game where we might need a goal.

Luke Martin: Morelos needed reprimanded in some way, but I can’t help but feel leaving him out of the squad is counterproductive. It benefits PSV in their preparations and gives Rangers a lack of options from the bench.

Craig: Shows GvB doesn't think he can trust him. Antonio Colak has hit the ground running and delivered what the manager needs. Hopefully have a buyer lined up as Morelos is too good to lose for free and don't want unhappy players in dressing room.