Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is confident his side will avoid dropping down to the Championship and says there is "no fear" of a relegation battle.

Despite the Eagles being winless in their last eight league games, Vieira expects they will remain a Premier League side.

"There is no fear [of a relegation battle]," he said. "We know that it’s important to turn the good performances into a win. We know what we have to do and what it will take to win those games."

"We have had a tough run of games so far. We managed to get some points against some really strong teams. It’s important for us to keep that work ethic, determination and organisation that we had."

Top scorer Wilfried Zaha is expected to return to play against Aston Villa after being sidelined by injury for four games. Vieira is boosted by his return, but doesn't want to become over reliant on the 30 year-old.

"He [Zaha] is one more weapon I would say. There is no doubt about his quality, self-belief," added Vieira.

"Wilfried can score goals from individual quality he shows during games but the responsibility of players around him has to be massive as well. We can't put all our hopes on one player.

"I want everyone to perform as best they can, a lot of players can give more to the team to allow Wilfried to score those goals.