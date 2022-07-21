Raphael Varane says he is ready to fight for his Manchester United place after the arrival of Lisandro Martinez.

The France centre-back - signed from Real Madrid at the start of last season - is a proven winner, boasting a World Cup medal, four Champions League successes and three La Liga titles in his career.

But he was part of a United team that struggled last season and his place is now under threat as new boss Erik ten Hag knows all the qualities of Martinez having managed him at Ajax.

"I think the competition is good for the team," he said. "This is normal. We have to be ready for the pressure and if everyone wants to fight for the team, that's a good thing."

Varane appeared in the first pre-season friendly against Liverpool and says Ten Hag has made an impact in his opening weeks as United manager.

"There are lots of things we want to improve for next season," he said. "It's a new start and I think a new manager with new ideas and a new style brings something different.

"We are working a lot. Ten Hag is very positive. He wants us to keep pushing and to be proactive for the full 90 minutes.

"We are defending with two of us very high up the pitch and with more space at the back. It's a football that is maybe more offensive.

"But it's football we really enjoy so that is a good start."

Read the full interview with Varane here