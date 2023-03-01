Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Wolves and Liverpool will meet tonight for the fourth time in eight weeks, but injuries, transfers and the competing priorities have given each of the three previous matches a different character and, a different result.

Wolves won the League game at Molineux comprehensively, taking full advantage as Liverpool appeared rudderless without Virgil van Dijk’s controlling presence in defence.

They ought to have won in the Cup match at Anfield too. But for a contentious VAR ruling, there would have been no need for a replay and Wolves appeared to find that sense of injustice a burden rather than an inspiration.

Taken together, with all those variables at play, the three matches don’t make much of a form guide for tonight.

More pertinent, perhaps, is the fitness of Matheus Cunha, who ended a more promising showing at Fulham last Friday on a stretcher. Pedro Neto may take over if Cunha isn't fit to start, and it would be to Wolves’ benefit if both were ready.

Neto scored at Anfield last May but may feel he has unfinished business there – a VAR intervention denied him in 2019, in one of Wolves’ biggest technological grievances to date.

The bottom section of this Premier League is about to get slightly unbalanced, as the round of fixtures postponed last September spread over the next few weeks.

A mini-league usually forms near the bottom of tables by this stage of the season. At present it is a maxi-version, taking in nine clubs topped by Crystal Palace, who are six points above the bottom three but without a win this year.

If Wolves can win tonight they’ll draw level with Palace, and turn a little more pressure on those below them.

They have not brought back a league point from Anfield since 2010, although probably should have done more than once; to do it tonight would be timely.

Liverpool have more senior players fit than they did at Molineux, which was meant to be their rock-bottom moment. As we have all seen, they remain fragile and Wolves will have travelled with optimism.