Jones and Kilmarnock target Hampden return

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones hopes his team's Scottish Cup fourth-round win over Dumbarton at Rugby Park can be a step on the road back to Hampden. The Rugby Park team gave a good account of themselves but lost 2-0 to Celtic in the Viaplay Cup semi-final at the national stadium last weekend.

On Saturday, Jones' superb volley in the 91st minute against League 2 leaders Dumbarton gave Derek McInnes' men a 1-0 home win and put them into Sunday afternoon's last-16 draw.

The Northern Irish winger, on loan from Wigan Athletic, told BBC Scotland: "It was a difficult game, they always are - I've never played in a cup tie that was easy.

"Fair play to Dumbarton; they worked very hard. I think as long as we managed their enthusiasm and effort we would get the opening. We took it until the last minute but thankfully we got it.

"I didn't take my eye off the ball and I thought, 'I'm going to go for this'. It seemed to take quite a while in the air but I managed to keep my eye on it and keep it down so I was delighted to get the goal. The most important thing was to get through.

"[The defeat by Celtic] was disappointing but in a way it has made the squad more hungry. Hampden is a brilliant day out but we don't just want a great day out, we want to go there and get results. This has given us a chance to get back there."