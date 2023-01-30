Beale on Raskin, other transfer targets, and Hearts
Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Michael Beale spoke to the media earlier - here are the key points from his press conference:
A deal for Nicolas Raskin is closer, but nothing is guaranteed.
He has a target in mind regarding a new striker, but believes a deal is more likely to be in the summer
Wants another centre-back, in order to provide "certainty" in that position.
Believes that manager in Scotland do "a great job", because finances don't allow most clubs to sign "ready-made" players.
Thinks Hearts are the third best team in the county, and that it's the strongest squad Hearts have had in either of his spells in Scotland.