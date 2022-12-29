We asked you for your views after Hibs 4-0 defeat at the hands of Celtic. Here's what you had to say...

Martin: Johnson said post match, “the boys worked their socks off"... Where about?

It became a training match for Celtic. I don’t trust him come January, he can go too! Only perform against 10 men. We need a manager that’ll bring some grit and determination to our game. Way too soft and says the same nonsense after every game.

Daniel: First fifteen gave them a really good game. Had a couple of half decent chances and hitting the post was unlucky. Just as soon as Nisbet missed that chance at the start of the second half, Celtic took control. Not seen such a pathetic attempt to get back into a game in a while.

Gordon: Outclassed. Without more funding for the team we are always going to struggle against the Glasgow dominance.

Graham: The only way to beat Celtic is to press and don’t let them play out from the back, Hibs did that really well first 10-15 minutes but were eventually pushed back into their last third.

Too many players admiring what Celtic were doing rather than putting a shift in and shutting them down. Press, don’t let them play, press the game!