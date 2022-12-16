'Must be at our very best' - Roos

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos will take belief from Aberdeen’s home form as the his side get ready for their Scottish Premiership game against Celtic on Saturday.

The Dons have won six out of seven league games at Pittodrie this season and sit in third place as the top-flight resumes after the mid-season break.

“The home form is something as a squad that we need to be very proud of and also something we can take a lot of confidence from," said the 30-year-old.

“It has been a very strong run at home. I feel with the fans behind us we can always cause a threat, even against the best teams. So let’s see where we are at on Saturday.

“We know that we will have to perform. We will have to be at our very best."