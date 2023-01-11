Chelsea's latest recruit Joao Felix is delighted to be arriving at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old, who moved to Atletico for £113m from Benfica in 2019, has joined the Blues initially on loan to try and kickstart their spluttering season.

Despite their position in 10th in the table, Felix recognises the potential at boss Graham Potter's disposal.

"Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world," he told the club's official website. "I hope to help them reach their objectives.

"I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge."

Felix has four goals in 28 appearances for Portugal and played a key role in their run to the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup.