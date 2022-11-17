Former manager S﻿tuart Kettlewell says a high turnover of players "is an aspect of life at Ross County".

E﻿leven players departed the Dingwall club in the summer, with manager Malky Mackay bringing 10 in.

"It's nothing new," ex-County player and boss Kettlewell told the BBC's Scottish football podcast.

"You adapt and you find ways round about it. If you do well at Ross County, like Reagan Charles-Cook, you're going to move on.

"﻿What you want to try to do is get those longer-term contracts and a level of consistency. I think that's what Malky is trying to do.

"﻿In the last couple of weeks, you're starting to see Malky understanding what his default XI is, and it's coincided with results on the park.

"﻿They've kicked on since beating St Mirren, the win against Hibs, and they gave a good account of themselves at Celtic Park.

"There are lots of positives to take in the last couple of weeks for Ross County."