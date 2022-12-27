W﻿e asked for your thoughts after after Monday's game at King Power Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Leicester fans

Will: We went into this game as one of two teams with the question 'can they carry forward their pre-World Cup form?' hanging over them. Emphatically and conclusively, we did not. Jury still out on Newcastle, despite the win, just because of how bad we were.

Ali: Very poor. No aggression and we're in need of four or five new players. The ones playing don’t even want to be there - not Premier League standard. Felt very sad. The hard work done pre-World Cup has all gone.

James: Awful match. The manager needs to get out now. The club needs a major clean-up.

Newcastle fans

Tom: Was so glad to see the lads pick up where they left off. Even with injuries to key players they all ran their hearts out and clearly love playing with each other. It is an absolute pleasure to watch!

Anth: An accomplished performance from a top-four team. Miggy's goal was pure class. We look rock solid in defence and a potent attacking force. A useful combo! We made Leicester look like a bang average team, and they are not. Onwards and upwards!

Katie: Terrific job. We were positive from the start and took chances well. We worked very hard and gave Leicester little time or room, and defended solidly. It was important to gain momentum and we need to keep it up with tough away games to come.