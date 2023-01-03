Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Newcastle United may have ended the year with a frustrating draw against a resilient Leeds United but they also ended it in the top four, which is simply remarkable for a team that finished 2021 in the bottom three.

The Magpies kicked off where they left off after the World Cup break with a resounding victory at Leicester but couldn’t break the deadlock at home to Leeds on New Year’s Eve. Attention now turns to the first game of 2023, an away trip to table-toppers Arsenal. First against third - perhaps an unlikely title decider!

With Manchester City dropping points at the weekend, the Gunners have the chance to run away with it, while Newcastle have the chance to close the gap.

The match at the Emirates will see the two best defences and goalkeepers in the league come up against each other. It will also be a battle between the only two sides in the division with a solitary loss this campaign. Whose 'L' tally will increase?

It’s a real test for Eddie Howes black and white army - are they real contenders for a title push or at least top-four challengers? Can they compete against the big guns and the big spenders? It’s going to be the first blockbuster of the year and if Newcastle can pull off a result, it’ll be a real statement to the footballing world!