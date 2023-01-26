Fulham v Sunderland: Pick of the stats

  • This is the first FA Cup meeting between Fulham and Sunderland since the fourth round in the 2014-15 campaign, with the Black Cats winning 3-1 in a replay.

  • Fulham’s last game against Sunderland was in April 2018, a 2-1 away defeat in the Championship. Sunderland have, however, won three of their past four visits to Craven Cottage in all competitions.

  • Fulham have been eliminated from seven of their past eight FA Cup fourth-round ties, winning the other 4-1 at home against Hull City in 2016-17.

  • This is Sunderland’s first appearance in the FA Cup fourth round since 2014-15, when they knocked out Fulham. The Black Cats haven’t reached the fifth round when playing outside the Premier League since 2003-04.