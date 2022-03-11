Lage has Wolves fans daring to dream again

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

After two weeks of wildly contrasting emotions and performances, Wolves are just about back where they were; on the edge of the European chase, with their next two matches representing more excellent opportunities to break into the frame.

Everton and Leeds are, like Watford, in profound relegation danger and dismal form, although it would be unwise of Wolves to assume that either will be quite as accommodating as the Hornets were.

As usual, fitness concerns are never far from the mind with Wolves, but Jonny’s showing on Thursday was particularly encouraging – taking over on the right with Nelson Semedo and Ki-Jana Hoever both missing, he bounded through more than 80 minutes and looked much more like his old self.

Willy Boly enjoyed his first League appearance of the season, as Maximilian Kilman was stood down, and quickly re-established his fan-favourite status. Whether either or both of them will be able to repeat that effort with less than 72 hours between matches is another question, but their presence was encouraging.

Bruno Lage and his players continue to state – as everyone at the club has for several seasons - that their focus is on continuous improvement for whatever the next match is, and never the league table.

“That’s been our way to work since I came here, and it’s been really successful,” said Ruben Neves after Thursday night, and so it has. Win again on Sunday, however, and there will be few Wolves fans thinking in the same way.

They all want another tilt at Europe, and despite their recent hiccup and their modest protestations, Lage could yet take them there.