We asked for your views after Sunday's game between Tottenham and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Tottenham fans:

Sean: Absolute rubbish. The players have stopped playing for Conte - get him out before we play Milan and don't let him waste any more money on aging players. His system is five years out of date.

Harry: Yet again we are losing to average teams. We are meant to have one of the world's greatest forwards. The man is lazy and is letting himself and the club down. Get some money for him in the January window.

Peter: No fire or ambition. Too negative right from the word go. Ten games in a row now conceding the first goal. I've been a Spurs fan all my life but am rapidly losing interest.

Aston Villa fans:

Emily: A much-improved defensive performance from the Boxing Day game and we made it hard for Spurs. Created chances but still a bit shot shy as we could have had more goals. Very much looking forward to seeing Unai further embed his ideas, so much potential on show and with Ramsey back our transitions could be unstoppable.

Gary: It is good to see that Emery can analyse what’s going wrong and get his message across at half-time. I was never confident that Gerrard could do that.

Martin: Really impressed with Villa's central midfield. Luiz is looking like the player we thought we bought after a couple of in-and-out seasons, and Kamara looks like he’s settling in nicely. We need some squad adjustments to fit Emery’s style but there was real belief.