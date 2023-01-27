Sutton's predictions: Fulham v Sunderland

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

This tie takes Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts back to the club where he began his career.

Along with in-form Black Cats striker Ross Stewart, he will be a handful, but I still fancy Fulham to progress.

Marco Silva's side have lost their past two Premier League games but they are having a very good season. They always have a go at teams, and they will be up for this.

Krept's prediction: 2-0

Fulham should win pretty comfortably.

