S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

First it was Ben White. Then it was Yves Bissouma. Then it was Marc Cucurella. Then it was Graham Potter, Billy Reid, Bjorn Hamberg, Kyle Macaulay, Bruno and Ben Roberts. Then it was Paul Winstanley. Then it was Leandro Trossard. And now it might be Moises Caicedo.

But no matter how the European Super League 'big six' clubs, greedy agents and big Twitter accounts attempt to disrupt Brighton, the Seagulls keep on soaring.

A top-five finish is within the Albion's grasp at the halfway point in the Premier League campaign and they are now fourth favourites according to the bookmakers to win the FA Cup after eliminating holders Liverpool in a thrilling tie at the Amex.

The outpouring of joy that greeted Kaoru Mitoma’s late winner was about more than Brighton taking another step towards Wembley.

It was also celebrating the defiance Roberto de Zerbi and his players had again shown at the end of another testing week to let nothing get in the way of their pursuit of history.

Having waited 61 years for a home victory over Liverpool, Brighton now have two in the space of 15 days. Manchester United have been beaten at Old Trafford. Potter and Chelsea were humiliated at the Amex.

The mood around Brighton right now is that anything seems possible. The more the Albion are cherry picked, the more those left behind are determined to keep upsetting the applecart of English football.

FA Cup winners? European football? Record-breakers? Who knows what these Brighton players and their charismatic head coach can achieve before the season is out.

One thing is for certain though - there has never been a better time to be an Albion supporter.