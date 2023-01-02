Tributes pour in for McGarvey

A wide range of tributes have been paid in the morning newspapers to former Scotland, Celtic and St Mirren striker Frank McGarvey, who died on New Year's Day aged 66.

"He was truly under-rated... when he was younger he should have got international call-ups" - Celtic legend Charlie Nicholas on his former team-mate, who has died aged 66. (Daily Record), external

Ex-Celtic captain Roy Aitken believes McGarvey was one of the greatest strikers in the club's history as he reflected on the career of his close friend and former team-mate. (Herald), external

McGarvey was a courageous striker whose work rate made him a fans' favourite - but he was not always as popular with his managers, including Sir Alex Ferguson. (Daily Mail), external

"Funny guy with a big heart" - ex-Celtic striker Simon Donnelly offers one of a wide range of tributes paid to McGarvey. (Daily Record), external