'Disappointing end but overall a big improvement' - your views

We've been asking for your views after Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League, despite a resounding home win over Everton on the final day.

Here are some of your comments:

Phoebe: I’m proud of the team. We let fourth place slip away, but few would have expected it to have been in our grasp anyway (!) and to come fifth with a slim squad featuring several players who aren’t at the necessary level is good going for a team in flux. Next season, I want more consistency — fewer streaks where we look either brilliant or awful!

Adam: Really encouraging season for Arsenal. Target was top six and we far exceeded that. No-one gave us a shout of the top four and there we were right to the end. Just because we didn’t achieve that it doesn’t mean the season was a failure. Far from it. A fantastic young squad that clearly needs additions to cope with the schedule, plus a couple of big signings.

Matthew: Clearly it’s been a season of progress. Arteta’s imprinting his own on-pitch and off-pitch brand at the club, as well as successfully bringing through an almost entirely new side. The season feels like a defeat, in the same way that conceding late to draw a game feels like a defeat. In truth, it’s modest progress. That’s something I’ll take.

Rob: Quite deflated. People keep saying we should be happy and that we’re having steps in the right direction but I think this just highlights how bad we’ve been on the pitch and how poorly run the club has been for many years.

Matt: The target at the beginning of the season was Europe. A lot of things broke quite kindly for us to be in place for the top four but the Europa League was always going to be the likely target. Disappointing end to the season but overall it's a big improvement from the last few years and a solid platform.